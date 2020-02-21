Lakers Are Front-Runner to Sign Markieff Morris
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 21 2020
Markieff Morris appears to be headed to Los Angeles, joining his twin brother's westward move. But there's a bit of a twist. Markieff won't be joining his brother with the Clippers, instead he's likely to sign with the Lakers.
The Athletic's Shams Charania is reporting that the Lakers have emerged as the frontrunner for Morris. Earlier on Friday the Detroit Pistons and Morris agreed to a buyout of his contract, which made him a free agent.
This could be a really nice pickup for the Lakers on the second unit. In 44 games for the Pistons this season, Morris averaged 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.5 minutes per contest. He's also shooting a career-high 39.7 percent from 3-point range and hitting 77.2 percent of his free throws.
The Lakers were quiet at the trade deadline and retired point guard Darren Collison decided not to return this season. That has left the buyout market as the only option for the team to add players. The 30-year-old Morris would be a solid option.