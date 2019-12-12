The Lakers Have the Best Record in the NBA After Scuffling With the Magic By Stephen Douglas | Dec 11 2019

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night to seize the best record in the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks tipped off after the Lakers game had already ended, so they have a chance to tie LA at 22-3 by the end of the night.

During the 4th quarter, Dwight Howard took a hard foul and got into a little scuffle with four of the five Magic players on the floor. Jared Dudley got involved. LeBron James played peacemaker. It's the kind of thing the Lakers will have to deal with as the season progresses and teams that haven't yet realized they're tanking yet get chippy.

Howard finished with 2 points, 6 rebounds and a block in 18 minutes. LeBron had a 25 point triple-double. Anthony Davis had 16 points on 20 shots a couple nights after going for 50. The Lakers next game is Friday night on ESPN against the Miami Heat who suddenly have the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.