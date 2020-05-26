The Los Angeles Lakers Shot the Fewest Free Throws in Any NBA Postseason Game: This Day in Sports History
By Stephen Douglas | May 26 2020
The Philadelphia 76ers swept the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1983 NBA Finals. After a six-point loss in Game 1, the defending champs really could have used a win in Game 2. Obviously, they didn't get it. Instead, they shot an NBA postseason record five free throws. Exactly 37 years later and no team has ever taken fewer free throw attempts in a postseason game.
Philly won the second game, 103-93. While the Lakers went 3-for-5 from the line, the Sixers went 23-for-32. Maurice Cheeks, Andrew Toney, and Moses Malone all shot more free throws than the Lakers. Malone led all scores with 24 points and out-rebounded Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 12-4. It was Malone's lowest rebounding total of the series.
This was the kind of game that would have had a spouse tweeting about the series being rigged. Of course, this was a very different era. The Sixers attempted only one three-pointer in the game, which they missed.
With the sweep, Malone and Julius Erving won their only NBA titles. The Sixers would not return to the Finals again until 2001 and have never won another championship. Meanwhile, the Lakers would be back in the Finals six of the next eight seasons, winning three more titles in the 80's alone. Almost makes up for the free throw disparity in Game 2.