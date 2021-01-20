Lady Gaga Crushed the National Anthem at the Inauguration
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 20, 2021, 11:56 AM EST
Lady Gaga sang the national anthem during the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday and she absolutely crushed it. Gaga grabbed a gold mic, stepped to the lectern and belted out "The Star Spangled Banner" in 40-degree weather. An impressive feat at any time, but even more so on such a huge stage.
Check it out:
Man, that's a good national anthem.
Obviously there's a lot going on today, but this was a reminder of what a great national anthem sounds like and how it feels to hear it. Given recent events, the sight of someone belting out that song on the steps of the Capitol building was something we all needed.