LA Galaxy Release Aleksander Katai After Wife's Social Media Posts
By Liam McKeone | Jun 06 2020
The Los Angeles Galaxy have released Serbian midfielder Aleksander Katai after his wife posted several racist messages on her Instagram account. The club and Katai announced on Friday they agreed to mutually part ways following the event.
Katai's wife, Tea, shared three posts on her account that degraded protestors that she has since deleted. The Associated Press reports one called for police officers to kill protestors, another called those protestors "disgusting cattle" in Serbian, and a third that mocked the Black Lives Matter movement by sharing a picture of looters with Nike shoe boxes with the caption "Nike Lives Matter."
Katai posted the following message on his Instagram apologizing for his wife's actions and taking full responsibility for the message she was sending.
In a statement, the Galaxy condemned Katai's wife's decision. Per NBC News:
"The LA Galaxy strongly condemn the social posts and requested their immediate removal," the club said in a statement days before announcing Katai's removal. "The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of social equity."