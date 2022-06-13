Kyrie Irving Woke Up Mad About Having to Pay Rent
This summer is pivotal for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. Irving must decide by the end of June if he's going to opt into his player option for next season. If he does, he'll be playing out the year on an expiring contract. If he does not, the Nets have to decide whether they'll offer the talented yet problematic point guard the kind of gigantic extension he is expecting. Things could get ugly quick if Irving goes down that path. It very well could change everything about the Nets if something happens that Kevin Durant doesn't like.
But it doesn't seem Irving is ready to make his decision yet because he woke up on Monday unhappy about the fact that he has to pay rent. Just like me and you!
Mother Earth definitely thinks humans are the worst tenants in existence, given the damage the species has done to the property. We will not be getting our deposit back when we all move out in a thousand years or so.
Who knows how Irving's mind works, but damn if he didn't finally say something relatable. Paying to live anywhere sucks!