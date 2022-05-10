Kyrie Irving Goes On Bizarre Rant About Critics During GTA V Twitch Stream
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are at home after bowing out in the first round of the NBA playoffs. That's left Irving plenty of time for video games, and he's been streaming on Twitch. On Tuesday during a stream, Irving began ripping his critics. It got pretty hilarious.
Here's what he had to say:
And here's another clip:
If Irving really hates his critics, why is he live streaming? The comments on the stream were absolutely hilarious. This guy just makes his life harder at every turn. Frankly, I think he enjoys the conflict.
Irving has a player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season, but it's likely he opts-out to ink an extension. Or maybe he'll retire. Who the hell knows at this point?