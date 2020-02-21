Kyrie Irving Set to Have Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 20 2020
Kyrie Irving will miss the rest of the season thanks to season-ending shoulder surgery. Irving will have arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder after re-aggravating an injury that caused him to miss 26 games early in the season.
Irving played through the shoulder pain for much of the season but apparently couldn't do it anymore. The Brooklyn Nets currently occupy seventh-place in the Eastern Conference with a 25-28 record. They'll be hard-pressed to make the postseason without their best player.
After signing a four-year, $136.5 million deal with Brooklyn in free agency, Irving played well this year. He's averaging career-highs in points (27.4) and rebounds (5.2), and his PER (26.42) is also a career-best.
While Irving's numbers were great, he alone wasn't enough to raise the Nets to contender-status. Brooklyn is hoping that he comes back healthy and teams with Kevin Durant to make the team one of the best in the Eastern Conference.