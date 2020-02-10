Kyrie Irving Reportedly Requests Paternity Test on Pregnancy of Former Miss Texas
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Kyrie Irving believes he impregnated Andrea Wilson , who was Miss Texas in 2010, and has requested a paternity test, according to TMZ. The tabloid’s “sources” say Irving and Wilson have been “close since 2013,” but the court documents reportedly say they’re separated. The report continues:
As for child support … Irving says he wants to step up and cover everything the child needs — including medical care. But there’s one catch, he wants Wilson to raise the child in Texas … where Wilson and her extended family reside.
