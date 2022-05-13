Kyrie Irving Reacts to Kendrick Lamar's Anti-Vax Reference on New Album: 'It sparks conversation'
Kendrick Lamar dropped a new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, last night. People were so excited by the new material that they may have briefly crashed Apple Music and Spotify. One thing we know for sure is that Kendrick referenced Kyrie Irving in a verse about Covid during the song "Savior" [featuring Baby Keem and Sam Dew]. You can hear him mention Kyrie around 1:30 into the song.
Seen a Christian say the vaccine mark of the beast
Then he caught covid and prayed to Pfizer for relief
Then I caught covid and started to question Kyrie
Will I stay organic or hurt in this bed for two weeks
Since everything is always happening all at once, it did not take long for Kyrie Irving to play the song and react to the lyrics on his Twitch stream while he played Grand Theft Auto.
"So... he's goated. We know that. [laughter] That's definitely going to go over people's heads, but that's part of art. It sparks conversation. It sparks conversation. I love it. You know what I'm saying? He's goated. I'm not... I'm not mad. I'm not indifferent. I'm just grateful. How about that?"
Kyrie laughed about the idea that people thought this was a diss. "Can we just appreciate the art?" He continued to chuckle as he discussed how great he thought it was.
Kyrie remains highly unbothered.