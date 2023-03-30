Kyrie Irving Had a Confrontation With a 76ers Fan
Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks played the 76ers in Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Irving made it about halfway through the first quarter before he got into it with a fan courtside. After he had a fan thrown out in Charlotte over the weekend. Irving previously had words with a Sixers fan in January when he was still with the Brooklyn Nets. And who could forget him giving Celtics fans the finger(s) a year ago?
Now, some people might look to the words of Raylan Givens to explain why Kyrie Irving keeps having problems with fans, but it's more complicated than that. Opposing fans are likely trying harder to get a reaction from Kyrie now that they know they will 100% get a reaction from Kyrie. And any fan that crosses that line should be removed.