Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant Trade: 'I'm Just Glad He Got Out of There"
After his first game with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night, Kyrie Irving was informed that former teammate Kevin Durant had been traded to the Phoenix Suns. His reaction was emphatic: he was thrilled his friend was no longer with the Brooklyn Nets.
Irving's exact quote was, "I'm just glad he got out of there."
Here's the relevant clip:
Irving added that he wasn't surprised to see Durant traded:
Kyrie trashing a situation he left? Man, what a shocker.
Irving scored 24 points and led the Mavericks to a 110-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in his debut. The NBA's landscape has shifted with the Durant and Irving trades.