Kyrie Irving Makes Kendrick Perkins 'Want to Throw Up' Because He Didn't Want to Play for the Boston Celtics
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 11 2020
Kendrick Perkins appeared on the NBC Sports Boston broadcast of Tuesday night's Celtics - Rockets game. During the second quarter, some pro-Celtics chants could be heard in Houston, which prompted Perkins to talk about Boston fans. He didn't appreciate them while he was playing in Boston, but after he retired, he started to understand just how much they loved the Celtics. And then he brought up Kyrie Irving.
"Kyrie Irving didn't want to play for this franchise. Every time I think of that guy, I want to throw up."
Perk finished the 2014-2015 season on the Cleveland Cavaliers with Kyrie, so the moratorium on going after former teammates is over.