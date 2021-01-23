Kyrie Irving Is Posting Again
By Liam McKeone | Jan 23, 2021, 12:53 PM EST
The start to the era of the Brooklyn Nets' Big 3 is off to an inauspicious start. Kyrie Irving returned to the fold after a few weeks off and he, along with James Harden and Kevin Durant, are learning how to share the ball. The process has resulted in two straight losses; on Wednesday, Collin Sexton single-handedly took down the super team in double OT and Friday night brought another loss for the Nets to Cleveland.
These are two ultimately meaningless games in what will be a long season. To declare the Nets' grand experiment of bringing these stars together a failure is obviously quite silly. And yet, people talk. And Kyrie notices.
He posted the below messages on Instagram, presumably targeted at those who doubt his team's abilities in the early stages of the season.
For a guy who appears to hate any negative discussion going on around the game of basketball, he tends to pay attention pretty closely.
Of course, this is Kyrie Irving, so this could be about President Joe Biden's decision to stop construction on the Keystone pipeline or the Diet Coke button or something. But if it's about basketball, which it appears to be, he is already sick of the Nets' haters. He best get used to it, because there will be many if they manage to do as he says and make it to the main stage.