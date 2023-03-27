The Big Lead
Home/Latest NBA Leads

Kyrie Irving Had a Fan Ejected in Charlotte

Stephen Douglas
facebooktwitter

Kyrie Irving had yet another confornation with a fan this weekend. The Dallas Mavericks guard had a fan removed from his seat in Charlotte, during a loss to the Hornets. The fan was shown on the broadcast wearing a DC United shirt and an old Washington R-------- hat.

We don't know what was said to Kyrie, but before the game he was warming up in a shirt adorned with another Native American image.

Kyrie Irving
Charlotte Hornets v Dallas Mavericks / Sam Hodde/GettyImages

A fan video of Kyrie walking over and asking for an apology also made its way online.

The Mavericks have now lost four consecutive games and seven of their last nine.

facebooktwitter