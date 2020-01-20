Kyrie Irving Compared Himself to Martin Luther King Jr.
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 20 2020
Kyrie Irving addressed the media over the weekend and took the opportunity to compare himself to Martin Luther King Jr. The timing was really something.
When I was out for those seven weeks and not saying anything but still people are saying things about me. It's inevitable. You know they crucified Martin Luther King for speaking about peace and social integration. You know, you can go back to historical leaders and great people in society who do great things and they are still gonna talk sh-t about them.
Kyrie is such a weird dude. Most of the things he says are kind of true, but no normal person would say one or more of the things in public. Yes, Martin Luther King did get into trouble for the things he said, just like Kyrie, but they are nowhere near the same things. Yes, people talk sh-t about people who have done great things and Kyrie Irving won an NBA championship, but those aren't the same things.
The fact that he destroyed his serious person credibility with the Flat Earth stuff just makes it impossible to stomach him saying the Nets, who, like the rest of the NBA, will obviously have roster turnover over the next couple seasons, need help. Martin Luther King was saying things that took courage to say. Kyrie is just sharing talking points from future episodes of Undisputed.