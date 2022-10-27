Kyrie Irving Yells at Ben Simmons For Not Shooting
Ben Simmons is back playing actual NBA basketball games again after sitting out the 2021-22 season. He's with a new team in the Brooklyn Nets but seems to have the same problems. He's still not shooting the ball and it's ticking off his teammates.
On Wednesday night as the Nets were playing the Milwaukee Bucks, Simmons got the ball in the middle of the lane and point guard Kyrie Irving yelled at him to shoot the ball. Simmons didn't. Instead he passed the ball out to Kevin Durant.
Yeah, that's bad but at least Durant scored.
Simmons hasn't exactly lit things up with the Nets so far. Three games into the season he's averaging 5.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He's shooting 53.8 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from the free throw line and is 0-of-1 from 3-point range.
So basically he has the same problems he had with the Philadelphia 76ers only now he's scoring far less.
I'm sure this will end well.