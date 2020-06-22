Kylin Hill Says He Won't Represent Mississippi Unless State Flag is Changed
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 22 2020
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill claims he won't be playing until the state of Mississippi changes its flag. He is the latest in a growing number of athletes to demand the state gets rid of its flag, which has a Confederate battle flag in it.
This is a big deal. Hill is a darkhorse Heisman trophy candidate after a huge junior year in which he rushed for 1,350 yards on 242 carries (5.6 yards per carry) and 10 touchdowns. He's from Columbus, Mississippi and was a star prep player for Columbus High School. He knows the history of that flag and what it means.
If Hill transferred or sat out, it would be a huge blow to Mike Leach's first season at Mississippi State.