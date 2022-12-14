Kylian Mbappe Hitting Fan With Errant Shot During Warm-Ups Leads to Many Dramatic Photos
Kylian Mbappe suited up for his country on Wednesday in Qatar as France took on Morocco in the World Cup semifinals. Things did not get off to a hot start for the young French phenom as he apparently drilled a fan in the stands with an errant shot during warm-ups.
Mbappe ran over to check on the fan, who did not seem to be doing well but the folks around him were stepping up to help him out.
The whole sequence resulted in many dramatic photographs of Mbappe and the fan that are reminiscent of Renaissance paintings one would see at the Louvre.
There is no video of the shot that went wide so it's hard to say definitiviely how hard Mbappe accidentally hit this man. But from these pictures it's safe to assume that it was pretty hard. Hopefully the victim was fine and able to watch as France scored the game's first goal less than five minutes into the match.