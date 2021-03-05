Kyler Murray Wore an Oakland A's Hat to a Suns-Warriors Game
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 5, 2021, 8:50 AM EST
Kyler Murray signed a contract with the Oakland A's in June 2018 that included a $4.66 million signing bonus. A few months later he won the Heisman and decided to play professional football. He became the first pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and left the A's behind, but kept the signing bonus and at least one hat which he wore to last night's Phoenix Suns- Golden State Warriors game.
The A's made a last-ditch effort to convince Murray to play baseball between his final college football season and the '19 NFL Draft, but Murray chose football and ended up with a deal with the Arizona Cardinals that included $35 million in guaranteed money. I wonder if he used his MLB or NFL money to pay for the basketball tickets.