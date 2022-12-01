The Kyler Murray-Patrick Peterson Feud Is Escalating
We got a new NFL feud on Wednesday and man is it juicy. Long-time Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson took a shot at Kyler Murray that seemed out of nowhere. Arizona's franchise quarterback fired back quickly and things are getting spicy.
During an episode of All Things Covered, Peterson's podcast with Bryant McFadden, the two co-hosts were discussing the Cardinals. After talking about Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury's job status, McFadden brought up some of Murray's comments about his head coach. Peterson then said, "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That's just a matter of the fact,"
Here's the clip:
That was a bombshell comment because Peterson and Murray played together for two seasons. This wasn't some random guy from the outside making that allegation. The two shared a locker room. Peterson saw Murray up close.
Kyler Murray then took to Twitter to fire back at Peterson:
I have a feeling this won't be the last we hear about this.