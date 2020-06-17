Kyler Murray Announces He'll be Kneeling During the National Anthem in 2020
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 17 2020
Kyler Murray added his name to the list of players who will take a knee during the 2020 NFL season. During an interview with ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, Murray confirmed he would kneel during the national anthem this season.
The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and one of the rising stars in the league. Having his voice added to the growing chorus calling for systemic change in the country is huge.
Here's what Murray said:
"Yeah, I'll be kneeling. I stand for whats'right and that's the bottom line. I call it like I see it, and what's been going on is completely wrong, so I'll definitely be taking a knee."
Murray claimed he didn't care what people thought of his stance. He added that as a black man in America he feels like he should call out when he sees things that are wrong. He also said it was on all of us to keep each other in check and educate those around us on issues of racial injustice and inequality.
He did have a positive message though:
"There's a lot of hate in this world but at the same time, I think that what's happening, what we're seeing right now is huge, just because I feel like -- all the rioting obviously, I don't condone the rioting and stuff like that -- but the peaceful protests, I think they're amazing. I think what everything's going on is amazing. And I think that's just the start of it."
It was a really interesting interview and I recommend you check out the whole thing here.