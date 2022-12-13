Kyler Murray Carted Off Field After Non-Contact Knee Injury
Kyler Murray was just added to the long list of NFL stars sidelined with injuries this season. On the Arizona Cardinals' first drive on Monday Night Football, Murray suffered a non-contact leg injury that led to him being carted off the field.
On the third play of Monday night's game against the New England Patriots, the Cardinals faced first and 10 on their own 44-yard line. Murray scrambled for three yards, but as he made a move something happened to his lower body. His knee appeared to buckle, he went down in a heap and was visibly in pain. He couldn't get up and eventually the cart came out.
Here's a replay of what happened:
And in slow motion:
Both teams came out to console Murray, who was brought to tears.
That's really unfortunate. Murray is one of the NFL's most exciting players and the league is more fun when he's healthy and playing up to his potential. Here's hoping the injury isn't too serious.