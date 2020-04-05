Manchester City's Kyle Walker Hosted a Sex Party During Coronavirus Lockdown
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 05 2020
Kyle Walker is a whole lot of trouble. The Manchester City defender is being investigated by his club for hosting a party with sex workers during England's coronavirus lockdown. The day after he had the escorts to his apartment, Walker recorded a PSA urging people to adhere to stay-at-home guidelines.
A 21-year-old escort named Louise McNamara detailed the evening in The Sun, claiming Walker and a friend hired her and another call girl to arrive at Walker's luxury apartment. They spent three hours together, during which she took a number of photos of the English defender. The 29-year-old Walker paid them £2,200 in cash.
He could face fines and discipline from his club for such an egregious public relations disaster. City has already issued a statement strongly condemning his actions.
Walker issued a public statement about the incident apologizing for his behavior:
"I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today about my private life in a tabloid newspaper. "I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down."
We'll see what happens moving forward, but I'd expect the club to be pretty harsh with him. This is a terrible look in a time when public figures need to be setting a good example for everyone else.
Walker and his long-time girlfriend Annie Kilner broke up earlier this year after it became public that he had gotten model Lauryn Goodman pregnant.