Kyle Van Noy, Mike Florio Trade Shots on Twitter Over Rodney Harrison Comments By Ryan Phillips | Oct 02 2019 Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Kyle Van Noy is the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week after helping the New England Patriots to a 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. But don't compare Van Noy to former Pats great Rodney Harrison, or it could start trouble.

During an appearance on Zolak & Bertrand on Wednesday, Van Noy objected to being compared to Harrison. His response is below.

Kyle Van Noy's response after being compared to Rodney Harrison regarding his role on the team was surprising on @ZoandBertrand..."don't compare me to him man...I have nothing against him, I just don't want to be compared, definitely not to him." ?? pic.twitter.com/cJ41Qa8xCb — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) October 2, 2019

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio took exception to Van Noy's comments and called him out on Twitter:

Hey Kyle you should get on your knees every night and pray that you will become half the man Rodney Harrison is. https://t.co/GkNeWoF6Rm — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 2, 2019

It didn't take long for Van Noy to respond to Florio's comments:

Dear Mike, Im pretty happy with the man I am and tonight I’ll pray for you instead! ? #blessed — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 2, 2019

So a little feud is brewing between these two. Though I have to say, Van Noy handled it well.

The 28-year-old Van Noy has become a huge part of New England's defense since he arrived in 2016. He's helped the Patriots to wins in Super Bowl LI and LIII while not racking up individual honors. He's just a solid, important part of a defensive unit that has continually improved. And clearly he doesn't like being compared to Harrison.