Kyle Van Noy, Mike Florio Trade Shots on Twitter Over Rodney Harrison Comments
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 02 2019
Kyle Van Noy is the reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week after helping the New England Patriots to a 16-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. But don't compare Van Noy to former Pats great Rodney Harrison, or it could start trouble.
During an appearance on Zolak & Bertrand on Wednesday, Van Noy objected to being compared to Harrison. His response is below.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio took exception to Van Noy's comments and called him out on Twitter:
It didn't take long for Van Noy to respond to Florio's comments:
So a little feud is brewing between these two. Though I have to say, Van Noy handled it well.
The 28-year-old Van Noy has become a huge part of New England's defense since he arrived in 2016. He's helped the Patriots to wins in Super Bowl LI and LIII while not racking up individual honors. He's just a solid, important part of a defensive unit that has continually improved. And clearly he doesn't like being compared to Harrison.