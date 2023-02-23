Bucs GM Jason Licht Reportedly Believes Kyle Trask is the Best QB in the NFC South, Which Is Sadly True
It appears the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to take their medicine and roll with Kyle Trask at quarterback next year. The team is in cap hell after going all-in with Tom Brady over the last two years and have no recourse to replace him with a veteran who would help the aging roster win with the competitive years it has left. GM Jason Licht is left with two choices-- to trade several key pieces in an effort to free up cap space and then find a new QB, or to roll with the current crop of guys and see what happens.
Licht is going with the latter unless something changes significantly and is throwing all his weight behind Trask, the 2021 second-round pick out of Florida. Jeff Darlington said on ESPN yesterday that Licht believes Trask is the best QB in the NFC South. Which, sadly, is true.
If you scoff at the idea that a second-round pick who has never played a meaningful snap is the best quarterback in the division already, ask yourself: is Trask definitively worse than Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, the Saints version of Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, PJ Walker, or Matt Corral? Because those will likely be all the competing QBs for the "best in the division" placard. And you can't really say for sure!
Maybe the Falcons get weird with it and trade up for, like, Will Levis who will then give Trask a run for his money. But as things stand Trask really is the best of the bunch. Which is a rather dire reflection of the state of the division.
Good for Trask, though!