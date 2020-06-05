Kyle Shanahan Believes Jimmy Garoppolo Can Be One of the Best Quarterbacks Ever
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 05 2020
The San Francisco 49ers made the Super Bowl in Jimmy Garoppolo's first full season as a starter. Of course, they mainly got to the Super Bowl because of a dominant running attack. Still, there's reason to be optimistic about Jimmy G's future. Really, extremely, very optimistic apparently.
“When you have to talk to Jimmy about one of the best quarterbacks of all time being available, I know Jimmy has a goal to be that,” Shanahan said Thursday in a video call with Bay Area reporters. “I know Jimmy. I believe Jimmy has the ability to be that and that's what both of us are going for. If we can get him there and he has the ability to do it, we're going to be pretty happy with who we have for a long time.”
Before you make fun of Shanahan for saying that, remember that Shanahan and Lynch originally wanted to sign Kirk Cousins and that's why they didn't draft Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes. So remember those details and then make fun of Shanahan saying Jimmy G could be one of the best ever.
At 28, Garoppolo has some ground to make up if he wants to be in the running for GOAT. He has only started 26 total games in his career. Tom Brady had been a starter for five seasons by his age. Peyton Manning had started six. Patrick Mahomes, four years younger and superior in ever category - including head-to-head W/L record in Super Bowls - has already started 31 games.
These are the kinds of things you have to say about your quarterback when he finds you would have preferred Kirk Cousins.