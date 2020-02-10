Kyle Schwarber Made a Spectacular Catch, Almost Took Header Into Brick Wall, Threw His Glove
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Kyle Schwarber is a catcher by trade playing left field because the Chicago Cubs need his bat in the lineup. His presence in the outfield tonight led to this memorable sequence of events against the Milwaukee Brewers.
First he ran down a fly ball in deep left-center. Then he lost all control of his body and hurtled headfirst toward the brick wall. Once he came to a stop — thankfully shy of it — he flipped the ball to the center fielder, losing his glove along the way. It was an exhausting four seconds.
Always fun to see wild and sudden swing in motor skill mastery.