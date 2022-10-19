Kyle Schwarber Hit a Ball Into Outer Space
The Philadelphia Phillies held a 1-0 lead over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series when extremely dangerous leadoff man Kyle Schwarber stepped into the box to face Yu Darvish. They held a 2-0 lead mere seconds later after the lefthander crushed a pitch through all marine layers and into the outer reaches of the right-field seats.
Our top scientists clocked the exit velocity at 120 mph and the total distance of the trip at 488 feet. Honestly, you could have told me 488 meters and I might have believed you.
To put it in context, that would be a home run at the Little League World Series and fly over the outfield fence at an abutting field.
Schwarber is no stranger to postseason power surges and remains as scary as anyone in terms of opposing batters you don't want to see stride to the plate. The next reminder of what he's capable of is just lurking around the corner.