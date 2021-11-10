Kyle Rittenhouse Sobbed While Testifying at His Trial
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand today in his trial for the deadly Kenosha protest shootings. The 18-year-old is charged with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide. His defense claims he was defending property. If convicted of the homicide counts, he could face up to life in prison.
Rittenhouse broke down crying during his testimony, causing the judge in the trial to call for a break so the defendant could compose himself.
To argue self-defense in Wisconsin, Rittenhouse's defense must show he acted in order "to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself."