Roundup: Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted; Natasha Liu Bordizzo Cast in Ashoka Tano Series; Khalil Mack Out For Season
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges ... Sports world reacts to Rittenhouse verdict ... House passes Build Back Better bill ... Joe Biden underwent a routine colonoscopy ... Oil prices are dropping rapidly ... Austria announces COVID vaccine mandate ... Prosecution rests in Elizabeth Holmes trial ... Tesla workers allege rampant sexual harassment ... "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" got off to a good box office start ... Discovery commissions Johnny Depp, Amber Heard documentary ... Natasha Liu Bordizzo joins Ashoka Tano series ... Khalil Mack is out for the season ... Cam Newton will start for the Panthers this week ... Amari Cooper is on COVID list, will miss two games ... Tim Boyle to start for the Lions ... T.J. Watt out against the Chargers ...
David Chang was really sweating the Hot Ones gauntlet this week:
The latest episode of Titus & Tate:
Roman Reigns would like to wrestle The Rock:
Mt. Joy -- "Astrovan"