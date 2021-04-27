Kyle Pitts's Mock Draft Has Four Quarterbacks Going in the First Picks
Kyle Pitts will be selected early in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night and whichever team ends up with him on the roster will likely benefit greatly as he's a can't-miss prospect. The ex-Florida Gator joined NFL Network this afternoon to field questions about the draft and was compelled to say something interesting under questioning from Andrew Siciliano.
Presented with the idea that the San Francisco 49ers are fooling everyone and actually traded up to No. 3 to take Pitts, the prospect revealed that his personal mock draft has quarterbacks going in each of the top four spots.
We're through the looking glass here. Actual draft picks weighing in on what will happen at the top of the board Thursday night. While trying not to reveal too much but also be interesting. It goes to show that everyone is a content creator, even the athletically gifted.
Pitts is going to make a tremendous amount of money and have a long career in the NFL. So he doesn't even really need to learn that the play there is to project one's self as the No. 2 pick to the Jets and watch the resulting media firestorm blaze out of control.
Ah, well. Plenty of other opportunities to shape the conversation going forward.