Kyle Pitts Is Going to Wear No. 8 for the Atlanta Falcons, Look Really Cool
The Atlanta Falcons thought enough of Kyle Pitts to stay in the No. 4 spot and enlist his services as a tight end, a decision that barring injury should prove to the correct one. Pitts, who was impressive in his pre-draft media hits, is smartly opting to take advantage of the NFL's new policy allowing skill position players to wear cool numbers. The team unveiled Pitts' new threads minutes ago and it appears he'll be looking like a pass-catching snowman as he slices up opposing defenses with sandwich board 8s.
If there was any doubt about the value in a novelty number, this post should erase all of it. As we've written before, incoming rookies will be ahead of the game on this initiative for the very fact they won't have to purchase unsold inventory because there is no existing inventory. Choosing to wear something silly like 86 instead of 2 or 3 or 8 at this point would be a gigantic misstep, unless there's a sentimental attachment to the more traditional figure.
It'll be intriguing to see which new pick unveils single digits in the coming hours and days. Hot market right now.