Kyle Pitts Ran a Ridiculous 4.46 40 at Pro Day
Kyle Pitts is just a different dude. The Florida tight end is one of the most athletic players in the 2021 NFL Draft and should be a matchup nightmare at the next level. On Monday he showed that once again by blazing to a 4.46 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.
Here's video of his sprint:
That's incredibly fast considering his size. Remember, Pitts checks in at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds.
Pitts was one of the best players in college football during the 2020 season. In eight games he caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Pitts was sidelined for a few games due to various injuries, including a concussion, but dominated when healthy. He has great hands, is an incredible red zone threat and, as mentioned, is really tough to match up with.
Here are just some of his highlights:
Pitts is an athletic freak who should be taken inside the top 10 of the NFL Draft. His 40-time just further illustrated that he's an incredible talent.