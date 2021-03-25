Kyle Lowry Gives Peace Sign to Cameras, FaceTimes With Drake After Raptors - Nuggets
Kyle Lowry's name was in the headlines all day on Wednesday as rumors continued to swirl about the possibility of a trade. The Toronto Raptors are willing to part with their franchise centerpiece for the right price. The Sixers and Heat were the two teams most connected with Lowry until today. Then Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news today that the Los Angeles Lakers should not be counted out of that race.
Lowry responded by helping the sub-.500 Raptors destroy the Nuggets, entering the night as the third seed in the conference. Lowry only had eight points, but tallied nine assists and somehow was a plus-42 during his minutes on the floor.
In what very well could be his final game as a Toronto Raptor, Lowry gave the cameraman the peace sign as he walked off the floor.
If it was his final game with the franchise, it was all too perfect. In what is quickly becoming a lost season, Lowry dominated in every non-statistical measure and simply played winning basketball. That's what helped him win a ring with the organization and why he has been adored by the fanbase for all these years. If he does end up in a different uniform by tomorrow at 4 p.m., it will be strange to see.
UPDATE: To top it all off, Lowry FaceTimed with noted Raptors superfan Drake during his postgame presser.