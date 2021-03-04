Kyle Lowry Kicked Sekou Doumbouya in the Face
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 4, 2021, 11:45 AM EST
The Detroit Pistons blew out the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, 129-105. During the fourth quarter, with the Pistons up 20, Norman Powell doubled Sekou Doumbouya and stripped him. Doumbouya went to the ground. Powell ended up with the ball and Doumbouya ended up getting kicked in the face by Kyle Lowry.
As frustrated as Lowry was, this was probably an incidental kick in the face. Doumbouya grabbed Lowry's foot and Lowry was trying to shake free. Still, not stopping to see if he was OK seems like a questionable decision.
Officials stopped the game when Doumbouya ran back to confront Lowry. After review he got a flagrant one.
Toronto has one game left tonight and then it's the All-Star break. You have to wonder if this kick will be one of the last things Lowry does in a Raptors uniform.