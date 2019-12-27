Kyle Kuzma's Trainer Calls Out LeBron James, Kuzma Seems to Agree By Ryan Phillips | Dec 27 2019 Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers | Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma's trainer took at shot at LeBron James earlier today, and his client appeared to agree. Clint Parks -- the trainer in question -- claimed Kawhi Leonard is far better and more skilled than James and seemed to take a shot at LeBron's work ethic via Instagram on Friday. Kuzma seemed to agree with that assessment on Twitter, then quickly deleted his post.

Check this out:

Kyle Kuzma’s trainer sending out LeBron isn’t working hard and is scared of Kawhi



Kuzma tweets out “call a spade a spade” ?? pic.twitter.com/DjauNwZRrg — ? (@LALeBron23) December 27, 2019

This, of course, comes in the wake of Kuzma and LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers losing to Leonard's Los Angeles Clippers 111-106 on Christmas Day. Leonard outplayed everyone on the floor as the Lakers blew a 12-point halftime lead. Kawhi finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile, James had 23 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists, but he hit just 2-of-12 shots from 3-point range.

It was absolutely not LeBron's best performance and he was pretty bad late with the game on the line. That said, Parks was pretty harsh in his assessment. It could be that LeBron's skills aren't as sharp because he's about to turn 35 and is in his 16th NBA season, while Kawhi is still just 28.

The fact that Kuzma appeared to agree then quickly deleted his tweet is interesting. Is there trouble in Lakerland?