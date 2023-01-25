Kyle Kuzma Wore Another Absurd Pregame Outfit
Kyle Kuzma has become known for his pregame outfits, no matter how ridiculous they are. He was at it again on Tuesday and this time he went too far. He wore a multicolored sweater, open to show off his chest tattoos, and matching ski mask-looking head covering. Just wild.
Here's a look:
Kyle, seriously, you OK bro?
The Washington Wizards forward is having the best season of his career, and is really trying to set the NBA ablaze with his fashion choices. I'm sure someone loves this stuff, but man it just misses me wildly.
Kuzma is averaging career-highs in points (21.8) and assists (4.0), while adding 7.6 rebounds per game this season. Many had linked him to a trade back to the Los Angeles Lakers but it doesn't appear that's in the cards. He's still a prime trade deadline candidate.