Kyle Kuzma's Teammates Roasted His Christmas Day Outfit
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 25 2019
Kyle Kuzma knows what he's doing on the basketball court but, frankly, could use some help with his fashion sense. He made a bold choice for his Christmas Day outfit and his Lakers teammates absolutely roasted him for it.
Check it out:
The Lakers' official Twitter account showed some shots of the players arriving for their big matchup with the Clippers. Kuzma's outfit was prominently displayed on the bottom right:
That outfit is certainly a choice. But, you know, not very Christmas-y, is it? It's safe to say Alex Caruso's Lakers-themed Snoopy Christmas sweater wins the day.
The Lakers and Clippers will tip off at 8 p.m. ET in what should be a fantastic matchup.