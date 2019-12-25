Kyle Kuzma's Teammates Roasted His Christmas Day Outfit By Ryan Phillips | Dec 25 2019 Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers | Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma knows what he's doing on the basketball court but, frankly, could use some help with his fashion sense. He made a bold choice for his Christmas Day outfit and his Lakers teammates absolutely roasted him for it.

Check it out:

The Lakers' official Twitter account showed some shots of the players arriving for their big matchup with the Clippers. Kuzma's outfit was prominently displayed on the bottom right:

That outfit is certainly a choice. But, you know, not very Christmas-y, is it? It's safe to say Alex Caruso's Lakers-themed Snoopy Christmas sweater wins the day.

The Lakers and Clippers will tip off at 8 p.m. ET in what should be a fantastic matchup.