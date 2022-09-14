The Big Lead
Kyle Kuzma Walked the Runway for Puma at New York Fashion Week

Stephen Douglas
It's New York Fashion Week. For professional athletes like Kyle Kuzma, a professional basketball player who really likes fashion, that's a big deal. The Washington Wizards forward was front row for one show and walked the runway for Puma on Tuesday night wearing a black basketball jersey over a black hoodie. From the waist down he wore a skirt made of puffy coats.

Is that Gore-Tex?

The look on Kuz's face says, "Who cares? It's only fashion."

I know what you're thinking... hey, what's going on behind Kuz there? The answer, of course, is fashion.

I just wish we had pictures of Kuz and this other model trying to share an Uber or get on the subway in these right after the show to get to some afterparty.

