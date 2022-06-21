Kyle Farnsworth Is a Bodybuilder Now and Looks Incredible
Kyle Farnsworth remains one of the most intimidating pitchers who have ever climbed to the top of the hill. He possessed a rocket of a fastball during a time not so long ago when precious few hurlers could pump it in above 95 mph. His performance for the Chicago Cubs during a bench-clearing brawl against the Cincinnati Reds remains legendary.
But we're left to wonder could have been had he pursued his bodybuilding dreams while playing. Because it would have been incredible if he'd donned a medium jersey and trotted out to the mound. Farnsworth unveiled a new body that will be a bit of a surprise to those who didn't know he'd cut out carbs and ushered in preacher curls. And folks, it's a sight to behold.
Looking good, Kyle. No problem here. Good luck on all future gains and congratulations on the hard-earned ones. If you think we're going to say anything less than super positive, well, you thought wrong.