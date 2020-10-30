Kyle Brandt is Bill Belichick For Halloween
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 30, 2020, 10:12 AM EDT
Kyle Brandt is Bill Belichick for Halloween this year. Brandt walked onto the Good Morning Football set on Friday morning dressed as vintage Belichick. Sleeveless sweatshirt in tatters, hair decidedly un-product'd. My one criticism is that I thought this might be a zombie version of Belichick. This man has a little pep in his step, no matter how poorly things are going for the Patriots.
Zombelichick concerns aside, he's got the look down.
Next year hopefully Brandt will build on the costume to the point where he isrollerskating pirate Bill Belichick. That's the Bill Belichick that confirms on camera that Halloween is a great holiday. That is the Belichick we need today.