Kyle Brandt Got Very Into a 'Wolf of Wall Street' Impression on 'Good Morning Football' By Stephen Douglas | Jan 03 2020 Kyle Brandt does Jordan Belfort on Good Morning Football.

What do you think Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football likes more - Doug Pederson or The Wolf of Wall Street? Based on this clip where Brandt argues that the Eagles will beat the Seahawks this weekend, he gives a sports Emmy-worthy performance of Leonardo DiCaprio's big speech.

THE WOLF OF BROAD STREET!!@KyleBrandt explodes before Wildcard Weekend. pic.twitter.com/TKktA3hXyT — GMFB (@gmfb) January 3, 2020

Excellent work by Brandt who has obviously seen the 2013 Best Picture nominee a few times. However, let's not act like this Eagles team is anything beyond a plucky underdog who will host a home game because of a technicality. If they beat the Seahawks, it would be an upset, but they'll just have the 49ers waiting like the FBI sitting outside Stratton Oakmont with a warrant.