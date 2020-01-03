The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Kyle Brandt Got Very Into a 'Wolf of Wall Street' Impression on 'Good Morning Football'

By Stephen Douglas | Jan 03 2020

Kyle Brandt does Jordan Belfort on Good Morning Football.
What do you think Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football likes more - Doug Pederson or The Wolf of Wall Street? Based on this clip where Brandt argues that the Eagles will beat the Seahawks this weekend, he gives a sports Emmy-worthy performance of Leonardo DiCaprio's big speech.

Excellent work by Brandt who has obviously seen the 2013 Best Picture nominee a few times. However, let's not act like this Eagles team is anything beyond a plucky underdog who will host a home game because of a technicality. If they beat the Seahawks, it would be an upset, but they'll just have the 49ers waiting like the FBI sitting outside Stratton Oakmont with a warrant.