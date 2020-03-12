Kyle Brandt Perfectly Called Out Coronavirus 'Tough Guys'
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 12 2020
Kyle Brandt is fed up with people acting like the coronavirus isn't a big deal. As sports leagues across the country shut down or attempt to limit the exposure of athletes and fans, there are still some out there suggesting this somehow isn't a big deal. Brandt isn't having it.
Check out his piece from Thursday:
This is a shot at a certain segment of the population, including some media members, who have repeatedly claimed this pandemic isn't a big deal.
The overriding message here is to stop spreading misinformation and underplaying the importance of people taking care of themselves. It's irresponsible to act like something that is literally shutting down countries somehow isn't a big deal.
Kudos to Brandt for this well-executed segment.