Kyle Allen Suffers Gross Lower Leg Injury UPDATED
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 8, 2020, 2:10 PM EST
Kyle Allen suffered a horrible lower leg injury during Sunday's game against the Giants. New York defensive back Jabrill Peppers' leg whipped Smith, taking him down awkwardly and left Allen on the field in pain with his foot pointing in the wrong direction. In an injury reminiscent of Dak Prescott's, Allen had to be taken off the field on a cart.
Allen is in his third season in the NFL, and first with the Washington Football Team. He replaced Dwayne Haskins as the Washington starting quarterback in early October and has given Ron Rivera a few decent performances.
Allen was replaced by Alex Smith. The initial diagnosis on Allen's ankle is a dislocation and small fracture, which is good considering how it looked.
We will update this with more information as it becomes available.