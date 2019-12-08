Kurt Warner: Chiefs Will Hand Patriots Worst Loss of Brady Era By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 08 2019 Kurt Warner bold prediction

The Patriots host the Chiefs today. Much has been made of Tom Brady and the passing game having comparative struggles, even as it constitutes a first world problem considering the Patriots are defending Super Bowl champions and they're 10-2. Nonetheless, in NFL Network's 'bold predictions' segment, Kurt Warner went way out on a limb and said that Kansas City will win by four scores today:

Look, this segment is by its very design intended for outrageous predictions. If you get mild takes in it, the analysts aren't doing their jobs. It's kind of playing with house money because if your bold prediction comes true you look like a clairvoyant genius and if it doesn't then it's inherent that most things from this segment will not pan out.