VIDEO: Kurt Suzuki Hit in Wrist and Face By Walker Buehler Fastball
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 09 2019
Kurt Suzuki just had something happen to him you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy. He took a mid-90s fastball from Walker Buehler to the face during Game 5 of the National League Division Series. He was incredibly lucky that it bounced off his wrist first.
Here it is at full speed:
Here's a slow-mo version:
It initially looked like the ball hit him flush in the face. Thankfully, it didn't. Still that was brutal. Obviously he left the game after being down on the ground for a while. He was able to get up and walk but was clearly woozy and wobbly.
The Washington Nationals replaced Suzuki with Yan Gomes and the Dodgers stuck with Buehler, who has been stellar Wednesday night.