Kudos to the Trail Blazers for Committing Payment to Broadcast Freelancers
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 22 2020
We're in fraught times where freelancers across all industries are not sure when their next checks will come, and this has been true in sports. Freelancers were frozen at The Athletic pending the return of live sporting events, and production workers for Sinclair's Fox Sports RSNs are saying they've received no financial commitment or clarity from their bosses.
It is only fair that we cover the opposite scenarios, too. After we wrote about Fox Sports Wisconsin Brewers voice Brian Anderson imploring Sinclair to value the production workers, a man named Tony Smith reached out from the Portland area with a Facebook post about how the Trail Blazers are taking care of third party contractors:
"Doing the right thing matters!!! I hope everyone else will remember the companies like this, who went above and beyond the call of duty to make an impact," Smith continued in the Facebook post.
Hopefully other professional franchises will follow their lead.