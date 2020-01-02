Kristine Leahy and Sasha Vujacic Are a Couple By Ryan Phillips | Jan 02 2020 Kristine Leahy | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Kristine Leahy and Sasha Vujacic revealed they are a couple on New Year's with a pair of Instagram posts. A quick glance at social media doesn't reveal any other connections between the two in the past so this appears to be the first reveal of their relationship.

Leahy joined Fox Sports in 2015 as the news desk anchor and co-host of The Herd with Colin Cowherd. She's been seen on a variety of Fox Sports shows and then had her own, Fair Game with Kristine Leahy. The network recently canceled that show, with its last episode running on December 27.

She has also previously worked as the host of NBC's American Ninja Warrior.

Vujacic was a first-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2004 and played parts of 10 seasons in the NBA. He won NBA titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010, and has played internationally for a few seasons. The 35-year-old started Aleksander Wine in 2010, in Paso Robles, California.