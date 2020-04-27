Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of 'Inappropriate Marital Conduct'
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 27 2020
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announced their split over the weekend and the initial announcement seemed amicable. But on Monday we finally saw some details of their divorce filing and that may have shifted things a bit. In the filing Cavallari accuses Cutler of "inappropriate marital conduct."
Both parties cited irreconcilable differences in their separate filings, but Cavallari also accused Cutler of, "inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and unproper." The couple had been married since 2013 and had been together for a decade. Some were heartbroken about the split.
Cavallari is seeking primary custody of the kids, claiming Cutler was a bit of an absentee father. Her filing refute's Cutler's claim that he has been the primary caretaker of the couple's children. Cutler's filing claims he has "always been the available at-home parent and primary caretaker" of the kids.
Cavallari's filing also seemed to assume Cutler would accuse her of improper conduct because it included this section:
"...any misconduct alleged or implied against her in the complaint for divorce was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on behalf of the Husband."
So, yeah, it doesn't sound like things were going great at the end. Apparently being stuck in the Bahamas together for weeks during quarantine wasn't enough to save the marriage.